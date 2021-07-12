TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Cramer on Lam Research, Challenge of Buying Semiconductor Stock Dips
Cramer on Lam Research, Challenge of Buying Semiconductor Stock Dips
Publish date:

Broadcom Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy SAS Institute for Up to $20B

Broadcom was higher after the chip titan was reported to be in talks to acquire software analytics major SAS Institute for $15 billion to $20 billion.
Author:

Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Report shares rose after a media report report said the semiconductor titan was in talks to acquire data-analytics-software major SAS Institute for $15 billion to $20 billion.

Knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal of the deal. They said it could be finalized in coming weeks, though there’s no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. SAS Institute is headquartered in Cary, N.C.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan has sought to diversify the company beyond its core chip business and push into lucrative software areas, the Journal reported.

The stock recently traded at $485.29, up 1.1%. It has gained 8% over the past six months, lagging the S&P 500’s 15% rise.

Broadcom Earnings and Revenue Outlook Exceed Estimates 

Earlier this month Broadcom said it entered a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission, settling charges of monopolistic practices. 

TST Recommends

The company was charged with requiring customers to source certain components from the company exclusively or almost exclusively.

Broadcom said in a statement to Bloomberg News that it was pleased to move forward with the settlement along the lines of an earlier accord with the European Union.

Jim Cramer in Real Money: No Reason for the Drop in the Chip Stocks

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri puts the fair value of Broadcom at $400.

“We remain positive on Broadcom’s networking, storage, and broadband business units, and we applaud the firm’s integration efforts of its software acquisitions such as Symantec and CA Technologies,” he wrote last month.

“We are raising our value estimate for narrow-moat Broadcom to $400 per share from $350 as we incorporate a stronger near-term outlook, but we recommend prospective investors seek a wider margin of safety.”

Broadcom is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AVGO? Learn more now.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

Zscaler Lead
INVESTING

ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Gaining on Q4 Results
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks

L. Brands Lead
INVESTING

L Brands Rises on Outline of Plan to Spin Off Victoria's Secret

AST & Science Lead
INVESTING

AST SpaceMobile Climbs; Barclays Sees 'Very Significant Market'

Boeing Planes at Airport
INVESTING

Boeing and Airbus Vying for Air France Fleet Contract

10 States That Jack Up Your Auto Insurance Just For Driving
INVESTING

State Auto Triples on Pact to Be Acquired by Liberty Mutual