Broadcom Reportedly Looking to Sell Its Radio-Frequency Unit

Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report is looking to sell its radio-frequency, or RF unit, which makes filters used in cellphones to clarify signals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of the San Jose-based company were up 1.9% to $329.88.

Broadcom is working with Credit Suisse to find a buyer for the unit, which posted $2.2 billion in revenue in 2019 and is one of the original businesses of predecessor company Avago, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit could be worth $10 billion, but the process is at an early stage and there may not be a deal, the Journal noted.

The RF unit is a market leader in film bulk acoustic resonators, or FBARs, that are used in cellphones and base stations to filter out unwanted radio transmissions. However, competition has increased in recent years.

Broadcom has been moving toward the software business through the recent acquisitions of CA Technologies and Symantec.

New radio-frequency chips are considered crucial to getting the best possible performance out of the latest phones for 5G, a new technology standard.

Last week, Broadcom posted fourth-quarter earnings that were in line with Wall Street's forecasts and better-than-expected 2020 revenue and profit guidance.

On a conference call to discuss results, Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan called the wireless businesses “stand-alone franchises” that don’t fully mesh with the company’s other operations.

Other units in the wireless business include two that also supply smartphone makers, mainly Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, which accounted for roughly 25% of Broadcom’s net revenue in the 2018 fiscal year.