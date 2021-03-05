Premarket Movers Friday - Broadcom, Marathon Oil, Tesla, Vroom

Stock futures rose Friday as Wall Street awaited the monthly U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Tyler Technologies TYL | Up 12%

Shares of Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report advanced early Friday after the software provider said it will privately offer $525 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors.

Tyler said it will use $516.6 million of net proceeds to fund a portion of its previously announced acquisition of digital government services company NIC for $2.3 billion.

2. Broadcom AVGO | Down 0.81%

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report fell in premarket trading Friday, a day after the company said sales at its main chip division missed Wall Street estimates.

Fiscal first-quarter sales in Broadcom's semiconductor solutions division were up 74% to $4.91 billion, but below forecasts of $4.93 billion.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company reported quarterly earnings of $6.61 a share on revenue that rose 14% year over year to $6.66 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $6.56 a share on revenue of $6.62 billion.

3. Marathon Oil MRO | Up 4.5%

Shares of Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report rose early Friday after oil prices extended gains from Thursday.

Oil prices rose Friday after members of the OPEC+ alliance agreed to leave crude production unchanged.

4. Vroom VRM | Down 2.7%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Report dropped for a second day Friday after the online used-car seller posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, sparking price target downgrades by Wall Street analysts.

5. Costco COST | Down 1.67%

Shares of Costco (COST) - Get Report fell in early trading on Friday after the wholesale retailer's earnings missed analysts' forecasts on costs related to higher wages workers received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings in Costco's fiscal second-quarter rose from a year earlier to $951 million, or $2.14 a share. But the period included pretax charges of $246 million, or 41 cents a share, related to what Costco called "premium" pandemic wages.

6. Tesla TSLA | Down 1.15%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report traded lower again Friday, potentially extending a move that has loped nearly $250 billion in value from the clean energy carmaker triggered by rising interest rates and the ongoing correction in bitcoin.