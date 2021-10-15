October 15, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer: Why the Chip Shortage Is a Matter of National Defense
Jim Cramer: Why the Chip Shortage Is a Matter of National Defense
Publish date:

Broadcom Climbs as Goldman Turns Bullish on Semiconductor Sector

Semiconductor stocks are faring better than many expect, according to a bullish Goldman Sachs note published on Friday.
Author:

Semiconductor stocks like Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report, Skyworks Solutions  (SWKS) - Get Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Report, NXP Semiconductors  (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report and Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report were rising Friday following a bullish note on the sector from analysts at Goldman Sachs. 

Goldman upgraded Broadcom to buy on expectations that the semiconductor sector will report solid third-quarter results and provide a positive outlook on the sustainability of robust fundamentals into 2022. 

"We recommend investors to stay selective within the group and to buy/own names — such as AMD, ADI and ON — that have idiosyncratic EPS drivers that can offset, albeit partially, any signs of cyclical weakness," analyst Toshiya Hari said. 

Broadcom has outsized exposure to cloud/enterprise/telecom spending, has formidable pricing power and has shown strong free cash flow generation, according to Goldman. 

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of Broadcom were rising 1.4% to $504.37 per share Friday morning. Analog Devices  (ADI) - Get Analog Devices, Inc. Report shares were rising 1.4% to $170.51, ON Semiconductor  (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report shares were rising 0.84% to $43.37 per share. 

Goldman did downgrade Western Digital  (WDC) - Get Western Digital Corporation Report to neutral from buy. Western Digital shares were falling 2.44% to $55.19 per share. 

"Since being added to the Americas Buy List on 03/04/21, WDC is down 11% versus the S&P 500 up 18%. We acknowledge that our upgrade in early March was the wrong call — as weakness in PCs and concerns regarding the outlook for NAND ASPs have driven underperformance in the stock — and now await a better entry point from the sidelines," Hari said. 

Jim Cramer on What to Expect From Alcoa, Lockheed, 3M and Texas Instruments
MARKETS

Alcoa Stock Surges After Record Q3 Earnings Beat, First-Ever Dividend

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Goldman Sachs Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Earnings Forecast

Retail Store Sale Lead
MARKETS

September Retail Sales Jump Despite Supply Chain Hits, Inflation Surge

Amazon Rivian Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Affirmed Outperform; Cowen Sees Millennial, Gen-Z Strength

Charles Schwab Lead
INVESTING

Schwab Shares Rise on Q3 Earnings-and-Revenue Beat

Plug Power Lead
INVESTING

Plug Power's Lowered Guidance Lacking Detail, Analyst Says

Virgin Galactic Lead
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Stock Slumps After Further Delay in Commercial Flights

Starbucks Partnership With ASU Benefits Education Giant Pearson
INVESTING

Pearson Stock Drops After Softness in Higher-Education Business