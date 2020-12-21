British Airways to Require Negative Covid-19 Tests From Travelers to New York

British Airways will require negative covid-19 tests from passengers boarding flights bound for New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

British Airways will require a negative covid-19 test from passengers boarding flights bound for New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Cuomo also asked Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and Virgin Atlantic to apply the same requirements for travelers boarding their planes, according to the governor’s Monday press briefing.

“We are aware of what the governor has said and will work with his office to understand the exact details the State of New York is seeking with respect to flights from the United Kingdom,” a Delta spokesman told CNBC.

More than two dozen countries have cut off flights or restricted access for individuals traveling from Britain because of a new virus strain, according to CNBC.

This week 122 flights between the U.K. and the U.S. are scheduled, down from 752 a year earlier, according to flight-data provider OAG.

On Monday, shares of airline and other travel stocks dropped after the U.K. said it would impose harsher restrictions after the discovery of a more transmissible form of covid-19. That prompted countries worldwide to ban travel to and from Britain.

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, the three biggest U.S. carriers, all were lower after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a new strain of the coronavirus deemed to be 70% more contagious is “out of control” in the U.K.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home after new restrictions came into force in London and southeast England.

Airlines have been grappling with the impact of the coronavirus on travel, and therefore began to explore different avenues for revenues.