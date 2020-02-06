Bristol-Myers Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast as Celgene Takeover Boosts Bottom Line

Bristol-Myers said Eliquis sales rose nearly 20% over the final months of the year, boosting revenues and offsetting a modest decline for Opdivo.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, and forecast solid 2020 sales and profits, as the $74 billion takeover of Celgene continues to boost its bottom line.

Bristol-Myers said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.22 per share, up 30% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 94 cents. Group revenues, Bristol-Myers said, rose 33.1% to $7.95 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $6.2 billion tally

Bristol-Myers also said it sees non-GAAP earnings in the region of $6.00 to $6.20 per share, with revenues rising to between $40.5 and $42.5 billion, in the 2020 financial year.

“By all measures, 2019 was a transformative year for Bristol-Myers Squibb as we progressed our strategy through the acquisition of Celgene, delivered strong operational and financial performance, and continued to drive important science for patients,” said CEO Giovanni Caforio. “With an expanded portfolio of high-performing brands, eight potential commercial launch opportunities, a deep and broad early pipeline, and the financial flexibility to continue to invest in innovation, the company enters 2020 uniquely positioned to transform patients’ lives through science and create long-term sustainable growth.”

Bristol-Myers shares were marked 1.22% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $66.39 each, extending its six-month gain past 45%.

