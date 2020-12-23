TheStreet
Bristol-Myers Cancer Drug Opdivo Fails in Phase 3 Trial

A Phase 3 study of cancer drug Opdivo won't meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients, Bristol-Myers Squibb said.
Bristol-Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Report said on Wednesday that its glioblastoma cancer treatment Opdivo failed to meet its goals in a Phase 3 trial.

Glioblastoma is the most common and most aggressive type of primary malignant tumor of the central nervous system, Bristol-Myers Squibb said.

“Following a routine review of the study by an independent data-monitoring committee, Bristol-Myers Squibb was informed that based on the number of events to date, the study will not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with no baseline corticosteroid use or in the overall randomized population,” the company said in a statement. 

“The [committee] indicated there were no safety concerns observed in patients treated with Opdivo that warranted stopping the study.”

Further, “based on the recommendation of the [committee], investigators will be unblinded to the treatment assignments of patients enrolled in the study,” Bristol said. 

“Patients will be counseled on their treatment options, and those currently deriving benefit from Opdivo are permitted to continue treatment if agreed to with their physician.”

As for the company’s reaction, “Glioblastoma is an aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis that has seen limited new treatment options over the last 15 years,” said Michael Mandola, oncology development program lead for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“We are disappointed that [the study] did not meet its desired outcome despite limiting enrollment to patients with MGMT promoter methylation, which we believed may have led to improved survival.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares recently traded little changed at $61.35. The stock had eased 4.3% year to date through Tuesday.

Tags
terms:
Pharmaceuticals
Stock Market Lead
