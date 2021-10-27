Brink's Stock Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat as Revenue Surges

Brink's (BCO) - Get Brink's Company Report rose Wednesday after a surge in revenue to near pre-COVID-19 levels helped the security company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Richmond, Va. company were up 9.1% to $64.38 at last check.

Brink's reported net income of $19 million, or 38 cents a share, up from a loss of $24 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings for the most recent quarter came to $1.14 a share, and surpassing the FactSet consensus of 83 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $1.08 billion up 11% from a year ago and beating FactSet's call for $1.01 billion.

"Despite the pandemic’s ongoing impact on organic growth, third-quarter revenue recovered to 98% of 2019 pre-Covid levels on a comparable local currency basis," Doug Pertz, president and CEO, said in a statement.

While results in the U.S. continue to be affected by labor shortages and inflationary wage pressures,. Pertz said "we expect these conditions to improve as we approach year-end, and expect wage inflation to be fully offset by price increases as we enter next year."

"On a global basis, we see encouraging trends indicating that revenue is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, though the rate of the recovery may continue to be uneven," he said.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.60 a share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

The FactSet consensus calls for full-year earnings of $4.45 a share and revenue of $4.16 billion.

Brink's also announced a $150 million accelerated share repurchase representing the repurchase of about 5% of the company’s outstanding shares at the current share price.

Last month, Goldman Sachs said Brink's was one of several small-cap stocks that can withstand the force of inflation.