September 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Here's the Latest on Pfizer's Booster Shot, Who's Eligible to Get It
Here's the Latest on Pfizer's Booster Shot, Who's Eligible to Get It
Publish date:

Bret Jensen: Inflation Will Widen Inequality

No matter what the Fed thinks, inflation is here to stay on mainstreet.

Inflation is not likely to be short-term, especially for consumers who rent their homes.

While some consumers are not feeling the pain of inflation, people who rent their homes are experiencing surges in rental payments. The increase in inflation has eliminated the wage gains that some hourly employees made recently. Some renters have already reported large increases in their monthly payments as they renew their contracts -- jumping by nearly a third in some cases, and more in areas that saw deeply discounted rates during the pandemic.  

Spending more money on housing means consumers will be making cuts on other items such as food, going to restaurants and spending money at other small businesses, which will impact growth in the economy, wrote Bret Jensen in a recent Real Money column. “Rent increases are going to widen the discrepancy between the 'haves' and 'have nots' in our society,” he wrote.

Small business owners are also feeling the pinch as shipping fees and the costs for materials and supplies have also increased.

TheStreet Recommends

Consumers have expressed their views recently as the monthly consumer sentiment and confidence survey already report declines. Investment banks have also slashed their growth projections for the third quarter.

“On the other hand, apartment REITs should be sitting in the catbird seat as leases renew at much higher prices,” Jensen wrote. “This is one reason Camden Property Trust CPT is up more 60% over the past year and near all-time highs. They are a good lesson on why the current Fed and government policies are widening wealth inequality in this country, contrary to intentions. This rental inflation also is going to play a significant factor across the economy in coming quarters.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Meredith Will Acquire Time Inc. in a Deal Backed by Koch Brothers
INVESTING

Meredith Jumps on Report of IAC Buyout Talks

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Southwest, Disney, FedEx

China To Curb 'chaos' In Semiconductor Industry And Hold Bosses Accountable For Risky, Loss-making Projects
INVESTING

Chip Shortage to Cost Auto Industry $210 Billion, Report Says

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
INVESTING

Don’t Try To Time The Market. Just Don’t.

ETF

10 Best Financial Services ETFs for This Year

Cisco Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks Supply Disruptions With Cisco's CEO

Nike
MARKETS

Nike Stock Slides On Q1 Sales Miss, Lower 2022 Revenue Forecast, Amid Supply Chain Hit

Altice Pivots From M&A With U.S. Spinoff
INVESTING

Altice May Lose 15k-20k Internet Customers This Quarter