BP Will Sell Petrochemicals Business to INEOS for $5 Billion

BP agrees to sell its global petrochemicals business to INEOS for $5 billion, part of its plan to transition itself into a clean-energy focused company.

British energy giant BP (BP) - Get Report on Monday announced it has agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to INEOS for $5 billion, part of its plan to sell off some $15 billion in assets to cut costs and transition itself into a clean-energy focused company.

Under terms of the deal, BP will pay INEOS $400 million as an initial deposit on the purchase, and an additional $3.6 billion on completion of the deal, which is expected by the end of 2020. The remaining $1 billion will be deferred over three installments until June 2021, BP said.

The sale marks another step in 111-year-old BP’s efforts to restructure itself into a leaner and greener-focused company focused on both cleaner forms of traditional fossil-fuel energy and also renewable energy, according to CEO Bernard Looney.

“This is another significant step as we steadily work to reinvent BP,” Looney said in a statement, adding that the company is looking at opportunities “that are more aligned with our future direction."

It also brings BP's total divestments to date to $15 billion, a number it had not expected to reach until mid-2021.

BP has been working on net-zero emissions on the oil and gas it produces, and also transitioning toward more efficient forms of renewable energy like solar, particularly as carmakers continue to ramp up on electric vehicle development and production.

While still a ways away, a growing number of car companies are looking to hop on Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report coattails and roll out electric vehicles, which in turn poses a threat to traditional oil companies' business models over the long term.

BP will report its second-quarter 2020 results on Aug. 4, and plans to reveal additional details of its strategic direction in mid-September.

Shares of BP's American depositary receipts were up 2.2% at $23.26 in New York trading on Monday.