Box to Get $500 Million Investment Led by KKR

Box Inc. is planning to use most of the funds to repurchase shares.

Box Inc. (BOX) - Get Report said Thursday that private equity company KKR will lead a $500 million investment in the cloud computing company in the form of convertible preferred stock. Box is planning to use most of the funds to buy back shares.

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif. company were sliding 7.9% to $22.35 in premarket trading.

The investment is expected to close in May. KKR's John Park, head of Americas technology private equity will join Box's board at that time, becoming its tenth member.

Amazon, Twitter, Apple, S&P 500 Record: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Current director Bethany Mayer will be appointed as board chair, effective May 1. Aaron Levie, co-founder and chief executive officer, will continue as CEO after the deal but will step down as chairman.

A self-tender for the buyback, whose pricing and amount of shares has not yet been decided, will begin after Box releases its first-quarter results in May.

Box said in a statement that the investment from KKR "will advance the company’s strategy to deliver the Box Content Cloud and enable customers to modernize how they work and drive digital transformation throughout their organizations."

The company affirmed its commitment of to achieving a revenue growth rate between 12% to 16% and operating margins of between 23% to 27% by fiscal 2024.

“The investment from KKR is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, strategy, and continued efforts to increase growth and profitability,” Levie said.

Last month, Box shares surged following reports that the company was exploring a sale after being pressured by activist investors including Starboard Value, which took a stake in the company in 2019.

In early March, Box beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates. Revenue climbed 8% to $198.9 million.

KKR is the biggest investor in AppLovin, a mobile application and gaming company, that announced details of its initial public offering on Wednesday.