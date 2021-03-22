TheStreet
Box Surges on Sale Report Following Activist Pressure From Starboard

Box shares hit a two-and-a-half year high Monday following a Reuters report of a possible sale of the business following activist pressure from Starboard Value LP.
Box Inc.  (BOX) - Get Report shares surged higher Monday amid reports that the cloud computing group is exploring a sale after being pressured by activist investors including Starboard Value.

Reuters reported Monday that Starboard, which began building its stake in the Redwood City, California-based cloud service provider in 2019 and now owns around 8% of the group, has been pushing for changes following what it considers its failure to capitalize on the pandemic-triggered shift to work-from-home dynamics that have powered rivals in the cloud computing space.

Box said last week in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it would extend a deadline for proposing changes to the board until May 11, giving investors, including Starboard, the chance to nominate potential candidates. 

Box shares were marked 7.7% higher in mid-day trading Monday to change hands at $24.30 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 12%. The stock hit a two-and-a-half year high of $26.47 earlier in the session.

Earlier this month, Box posted Street-beating earnings of 22 cents per share on revenues of $198.9 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, and guided for sales in the region of $800 million to $848 million for the current financial year.

"The pandemic has been a significant headwind to Box’s SMB and mid-size enterprise business, but the customer segments started to recover in F3Q21 and the recovery gained momentum in F4Q21," said JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger following the group's March 2 earnings update . 

"The recovery was driven in part by a pickup in sales across both SMB and mid-size enterprise customers ... We believe the performance clearly demonstrates Box is executing well on its balanced approach to growing the business profitably."

