Box Falls After Issuing 'Underwhelming' Guidance

One analyst says Box's guidance is 'the lone blemish on what has otherwise been an upbeat year for the company.'

Box BOX was falling Wednesday after the content management platform company beat Wall Street's third-quarter expectations but provided what one analyst called "underwhelming guidance."

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif.-based company were down 6.8% to $17.28 at last check.

Box reported a net loss of $5.3 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $40.9 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents a share beat Wall Street's estimates of 14 cents.

Revenue rose 11% to $196 million from a year ago, and topped analysts' calls for $194.3 million.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to range from $196 million to $197 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast $196.6 million in revenue, while the Zacks estimate is pegged at $198.7 million.

Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $768 million to $769 million. The FactSet consensus is for $768.4 million. The Zacks consensus calls for $768.7 million.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader said the guidance was "the lone blemish on what has otherwise been an upbeat year for the company." Adar, who rates the company outperform, said this "will serve as fodder for the bears, but we urge investors to look at the many positive milestones in the business”

Berenberg analyst Brett Knoblauch said remaining performance obligations growth of 18.9% year over year was a “standout.”

The analyst, who rates the stock a buy with a $28 price target, said the "market has either yet to appreciate or simply does not care about Box’s ability to drive more profitable revenues.”

“At this juncture the market wants revenue growth to accelerate in order for shares to re-rate, which is not what Box is targeting," he said.