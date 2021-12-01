Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron, Fed and the Market: What Technicals Tell Analyst About Tuesday's Selloff
Omicron, Fed and the Market: What Technicals Tell Analyst About Tuesday's Selloff
Publish date:

Box Inc. Stock Soars as Analysts Boost Price Targets on Earnings Beat

Box Inc. has strung together three impressive quarters this year, with each better than the last, one analyst says.
Author:

Analysts raised their price targets for Box Inc.  (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report Wednesday after the cloud content management platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. 

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif. company were skyrocketing 14.1% to $26.69 at last check.

Box reported earnings of 22 cents a share, up from 20 cents a year ago, and surpassing the FactSet consensus of 21 cents a share. Revenue totaled $224 million, up 14% from a year ago, and beating the FactSet consensus of $218.6 million.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to range from $227 million to $229 million, up 15% year-over-year at the high-end of the range. The FactSet consensus calls for revenue of $227.6 million.

Full year revenue is expected to range from $868 million to $870 million, up 13% year-over-year at the high-end of the range. FactSet is calling for revenue of $867.1 million.

Craig-Hallum analyst Chad Bennett raised his price target on Box to $38 from $31, while keeping a buy rating, according to the Fly.

Bennett noted the company delivered its third quarter of top-line acceleration, stringing together "three impressive quarters this year," with each better than the last.

TheStreet Recommends

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer boosted his price target to $30 from $29 and maintained his equal weight rating.

Baer said his estimates moved higher after the report, and he continues to see "modest upside" for Box shares given strong execution and accelerating growth. 

The analyst said he stayed at equal weight on a relative basis, given more significant upside elsewhere among the stocks he covers.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson boosted his price target to $30 from $29 and reiterated his outperform.

Peterson said the rating follows an "impressive" third-quarter report that accelerated several key growth metrics, especially billings, which jumped 25% from a year ago to $231.5 million.

The analyst said Box's efforts to sell back into its installed base have "clearly improved." 

He added that he believes "the path towards incremental shareholder value has become increasingly clear" following the quarterly results and $200 million expansion of its stock buyback program.

Harman Presses Move Into Wearables, Announces NBA Partnership
INVESTING
SRAD

Sportradar Jumps on New Sports Gambling Data Deal With PointsBet

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING
XOM

Global Oil Prices May Double by '23 Even as EV Adoption Rises

PVH Q2 Profit Beats Street Estimates, Hilfiger Helps Lift Top Line
INVESTING
GIII

Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Parent G-III Stock Jumps After Q3 Report

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS
MRKPFE

Merck Stock Gains After FDA Panel Backs Covid Pill Treatment Approval

Joe Biden Extends Investment Ban On Firms Washington Says Are Linked To China's Military
INVESTING

Biden Reportedly Plans to Further Restrict Travel to U.S.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
S&PCRMMRK

Dow Rebounds From Hawkish Powell, Omicron Variant Concerns - Stock Market Today

SALESFORCE
INVESTING
CRM

Salesforce Stock Down as Analysts React to Disappointing Guidance

Intel Lead
INVESTING
INTCAMDNVDA

Jim Cramer Talks With Intel CEO