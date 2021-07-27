Boston Scientific Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings, Revenue Jumps 53%

Revenue at Boston Scientific soars 53.6% to $3.08 billion in the second quarter.

Boston Scientific (BSX) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the medical device giant reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and lifted its earnings guidance.

The stock traded at $44.60, up 1.43%, in premarket trading Tuesday and has climbed 20% in the past six months through Monday amid a rebound for the industry. The 20% gain exceeds the S&P 500’s 15% increase.

Revenue soared 53.6% to $3.08 billion in the second quarter, up from $2 billion last year and beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $2.94 billion.

As for segment sales, MedSurg revenue surged 64.6%, Rhythm and Neuro 65.0% and Cardiovascular 51.4%.

Net income registered $172 million, or 12 cents a share, reversing a loss of $153 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share hit 40 cents, topping the analyst projection of 37 cents.

On the guidance front, for full-year 2021 Boston Scientific boosted its estimate for adjusted EPS to a range of $1.58 to $1.62 from $1.53 to $1.60. The company lifted its forecast for revenue growth to a range of 21% to 22% from 16% to 19%.

"We delivered excellent results this quarter, with strong momentum throughout our portfolio and faster-than-market growth in most segments," said Mike Mahoney, Boston Scientific chief executive.