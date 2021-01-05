Boston Private, BP, China Unicom: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Boston Private, BP, Peck Cos., Cerecor and China Unicom are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were climbing Tuesday as Wall Street kept an eye on two key Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Boston Private | Percentage Increase 30%

Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) - Get Report was surging after SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - Get Report agreed to acquire the banking and wealth-management company for $900 million.

The boards of both companies approved the transaction and the banks hope to close the deal in mid-2021.

2. BP | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of BP (BP) - Get Report rose after Goldman Sachs named the oil company as its top Big Oil pick in Europe for 2021.

Goldman said BP was set to deliver a strong pipeline of new projects. BP also recently said it has started delivering commercial natural gas to Europe from offshore Azerbaijan.

3. Peck Cos. | Percentage Increase 75%

Peck Cos. (PECK) - Get Report soared after the solar technology company said it was acquiring iSunEnergy LLC, which provides solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects.

Peck said it will change its name to iSun Energy and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ISUN" upon closing.

4. Cerecor | Percentage Increase 10%

Cerecor (CERC) - Get Report was advancing after the company announced positive results from its exploratory Phase 2 U.S.-based proof of concept trial of the human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 in hospitalized patients with Covid-19 associated pneumonia and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome.

5. China Unicom | Percentage Increase 13%

China Unicom (CHA) - Get Report climbing, along with other top telecommunications companies in China, after the New York Stock Exchange reversed an earlier decision to have the tech stocks delisted from the exchange.