Boston Beer Warns on Weak Hard Seltzer Sales

The Boston Beer Company (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report withdrew its full-year guidance Wednesday saying that continuing weakness in the hard seltzer market will force it to incur write-offs and other costs.

The company said it now expects full-year diluted earnings will fall below its previous guidance of $18 to $22 a share.

Shares of the company fell sharply in after-hours trading. The stock dropped $50.40, or 9%, to $509 in after-hours trading.

“The market for hard seltzer products has continued to experience decelerating growth trends. Industry reports have estimated that the full year 2021 volume for the hard seltzer market retail sales will have over 100 million fewer cases than the volumes estimated in May 2021 and over 30 million fewer cases than the volumes estimated in July 2021,” Boston Beer said in a statement.

“The company now expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers, and other costs that will be expensed during the remainder of fiscal 2021,” it added.

Boston Beer said demand for its hard seltzer products is growing faster than category rates in measured off-premise channels, however “we believe there will be continuing uncertainty about hard seltzer demand trends for the remainder of 2021.

