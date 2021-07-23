Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Boston Beer, Twitter, Snap, Intel and Veoneer.

Stock futures traded higher Friday as earnings optimism lifted the three benchmark U.S. indexes to near all-time highs.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Boston Beer | Down 20.5%

Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report shares tumbled after the brewing giant posted a surprise second-quarter loss that spurred price-target cuts from several analysts, and a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.

The company said it “overestimated” the growth of its hard-seltzer category.

2. Twitter | Up 4.5%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report rose after the social media company’s second-quarter results and sales easily beat analysts' expectations and its third-quarter outlook topped forecasts.

Revenue totaled $1.19 billion, up 74% from $683.4 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.07 billion in the latest quarter.

3. Snap | Up 16.9%

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report shares jumped after the social media company said user growth during its second quarter jumped the most in four years.

Revenue at the parent of mobile app Snapchat more than doubled to $982.1 million, easily beating analysts' estimates of $846 million.

4. Intel | Down 2.4%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report fell after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations, but offered lackluster guidance.

Intel reported earnings of $1.28 a share, compared with earnings of $1.14 a share a year ago. Revenue totaled $18.5 billion, up 2% from a year ago.

5. Veoneer | Up 54.7%

Veoneer (VNE) - Get Report skyrocketed after Canadian auto parts maker Magna International (MGA) - Get Report agreed to buy its Swedish rival for about $3.8 billion in cash.

Magna said that the acquisition will build in the company's advanced driver assistance systems business.