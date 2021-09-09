September 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Boston Beer Stock Plunges: Jim Cramer Explains Truly's Role
Publish date:

Boston Beer Stock Drops; Cowen Reiterates Underperform

Boston Beer faces tough comparisons and rivals in its hard-seltzer category, Cowen says, repeating an underperform rating.
Author:

Shares of Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report dropped as Cowen analysts, noting the brewer's decision to pull its guidance amid flagging sales in hard seltzer, reiterated an underperform rating.

Cowen affirmed a $400 price target on Boston Beer. 

Revenue trends continue to soften, the investment firm said. Its previous expectations of full-year EPS at the lower end of the range were probably too optimistic. 

"While a market-leading position in hard seltzer has been transformative for the company's growth prospects, a category slowdown, tough upcoming [comparisons] and increased competition leave us cautious on SAM's valuation in the face of potential downward estimate revisions," analyst Vivien Azer wrote. 

Boston Beer shares at last check were off 8.8% to $510. 

TheStreet Recommends

Boston Beer's management said it expects cost headwinds associated with inventory write-offs and shortfall fees for third-party distributors. 

Boston Beer on Wednesday withdrew its full-year guidance, saying that continuing weakness in the hard-seltzer market would require write-offs and other costs.

The company said it now expected full-year diluted earnings would fall below its previous guidance of $18 to $22 a share.

Growth in the market for hard seltzer products has slowed. 

Industry reports have estimated that the full-year 2021 hard-seltzer retail sales will be 100 million cases fewer than the volumes estimated in May 2021 and more than 30 million fewer than the volumes estimated in July 2021, Boston Beer said in a statement.

China's Video Games Industry Racked Up US$10.4bn In Sales In Third Quarter As Boom Continues Post-pandemic
INVESTING

Video Game Makers Slump As China Extends Screen Time Crackdown; Tencent, NetEase Summoned

Cisco Stock
INVESTING

Cisco Stock Slides; Morgan Stanley Cuts to Equal Weight

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Powers Higher As Wall Street Rallies On Weekly Jobless Claims, ECB Tapering Move

Lululemon Lead
INVESTING

Lululemon Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Gains After Unveiling Launch Of Branded Fitness Clothing Brand

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Motors' Results
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Slides After Extending Michigan, Ohio Plant Closures

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Lululemon, RH, GameStop, and Signet

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Developing Combined Vaccine to Target Covid and Flu