Bonds Are in the Dumper and Stocks May Head There, Bill Gross Says

Bonds are in the dumper and stocks may be headed there, says legendary bond investor Bill Gross, co-founder of Pimco.

“Cash has been trash for a long time, but there are now new contenders for the investment garbage can,” he wrote in an investment outlook.

“Intermediate to long-term bond funds are in that trash receptacle for sure, but will stocks follow? Earnings growth had better be double-digit-plus or else they could join the garbage truck.

“And then there’s the Afghanistan fallout, and the incessant push of global warming that few investors seem to care about unless there’s a new solar IPO to run up on the first day. There are other problems, but I best keep it simple."

The 10-year Treasury note recently yielded 1.29%.

Yields have “nowhere to go but up,” Gross said.

“How quickly is the real question, because even if they go up by 10 basis points a year over the next decade, a bond investor could still break even with an indexed bond fund. But they’ll go up quicker than that and probably much quicker.

“With quantitative easing about to reverse, it’s more than obvious that the $120 billion-a-month Federal Reserve deluge will probably end sometime in mid-2022,” he said. Gross referred to the Fed's purchases of Treasury's and mortgage-backed securities.

That end will stem from higher-than-2% inflation and continuing “optimistic” economic-growth prospects, Gross said.

“Foreign central banks and investors have been selling in the past few years, and $1.5 trillion fiscal deficits are perhaps a minimum of what we can expect,” he said.