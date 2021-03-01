5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Boingo Wireless, NRG, Cars.com

Vector Acquisition, Boingo Wireless, NRG Energy, Cars.com and Groupon are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks finished higher Monday as the bond market stabilized and U.S. approval of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot COVID-19 vaccine boosted market sentiment.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Vector Acquisition | Percentage Increase 36%

Vector Acquisition VACQ jumped after Rocket Lab USA said it would go public through a merger with the special-purpose-acquisition company in a deal valued at $4.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

2. Boingo Wireless | Percentage Increase 25%

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) - Get Report climbed after the mobile internet service provider said it agreed to be acquired by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony Management for $14 a share in cash.

The deal's value was about $845 million, including Digital Colony's assumption of about $199 million of Boingo's net debt.

3. NRG Energy | Percentage Increase 11%

NRG Energy (NRG) - Get Report rose after the power company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it appeared able to weather the financial impact of the storms that recently ravaged Texas.

NRG said the financial impact of Winter Storm Uri appeared to be within its current guidance range.

4. Cars.com | Percentage Increase 22%

Shares of Cars.com (CARS) - Get Report revved up after Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos upgraded the car retailer to buy from hold with a price target of $18.

While noting that he "missed the 'easy' reopening trade a couple of quarters ago," Kurnos said he views Cars.com as a "reopening value name which we still think has legs from here."

5. Groupon | Percentage Increase 33%

Groupon (GRPN) - Get Report surged after the online marketpla3e was upgraded to neutral from underweight by J.P. Morgan analyst Douglas Anmuth.

The analyst, who has a $48 price target on the stock, said Groupon's initial inventory test was successful.