TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Boingo Wireless Jumps on Pact to Be Bought by Digital Colony

Boingo Wireless agreed to be acquired by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony for about $845 million, including assumption of debt.
Author:
Publish date:

Boingo Wireless  (WIFI) - Get Report jumped on Monday after the mobile internet service provider said it agreed to be acquired by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony Management for $14 a share cash.

The deal value is about $845 million, including Digital Colony's assumption of about $199 million of Boingo's net debt.

Shares of the Los Angeles company at last check were up 24% at $14.16. The deal price is 23% above Boingo's closing price of $11.40 on Friday.

The deal, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances and a vote of Boingo holders, is expected to close in the second quarter.

The accord "will deliver significant and immediate value to Boingo’s stockholders" and concludes a strategic review Boingo undertook over the past year, Chief Executive Mike Finley said in a statement. 

“Digital Colony’s expertise owning and operating digital infrastructure businesses, combined with its relationships, resources and access to long-term, private capital markets, will provide greater flexibility for Boingo to continue advancing its business strategy.” 

Launched in 2017 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital, Digital Colony has more than $30 billion in assets under management. 

Boingo, which has about 400 employees, also reported a 2020 net loss of $17.1 million, or 38 cents a share, widened from a loss of $10.3 million, or 23 cents a share, for 2019. Revenue fell 10% to $237.4 million.

The FactSet consensus called for a loss of 38 cents a share and revenue totaling $236.9 million. Boingo said it had canceled its 2020 earnings conference call, which had been scheduled for Monday.

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Jumps as Analysts Raise Price Targets After Sales Beat

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 700 Points as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Boost Sentiment

Walmart and Microsoft Should Merge to Crush Amazon -- Jim Cramer Explains Why
INVESTING

Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Order for Express Delivery

Workhorse CEO: We Will Beat Elon Musk's Tesla to Market With Electric Trucks
INVESTING

Workhorse Falls as Revenue Trails Expectations

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Gain as United Airlines Places New 737 MAX Jet Order, Sees Improving Travel Demand

Target Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Target Once It Reports Earnings

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Aslan Pharma Jumps on Progress With Dermatitis Treatment

tslive-th-0301
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Interest Rates, J&J, Stock Market Monday