BofA Survey: Fund Managers Say Inflation, Not COVID, Key Market Risk

For the first time in more than a year, fund managers controlling nearly $600 billion in assets see inflation, not COVID, as the key risk in their portfolios.

Global fund managers are more worried about faster inflation than they are about the pace of coronavirus infections, Bank of America's benchmark survey indicated Tuesday, leading to the biggest exodus in tech stocks in fifteen years.

Fund managers controlling nearly $600 billion in assets have dropped COIVD-19 as the top "tail risk" in their portfolios for the first time since the pandemic began in February of last year, according to BofA's March survey, and now see rising U.S. Treasury bond yields, and faster inflation, as the biggest headwinds to their 2021 performance.

"A year ago, COVID-19 was named a global pandemic on March 11th. COVID-19 has been named for the last 12 months as the number one investor 'tail risk'," the survey noted. "This month however, for the 1st time since Feb'20, it is no longer the largest risk. Inflation (37%) & taper tantrums (35%) are now seen as bigger risks."

The closely-watch survey also indicated that allocations to tech stocks fell to the lowest levels since 2009, while exposure to commodities now sits at an all-time high.

In terms of the potential impact of rising Treasury bond yields on equity portfolios, fund managers said a 10-year yield of 2% could spark a 10% correction in the S&P 500, adding that a yield of 2.5% would make bonds more attractive than stocks on a relative basis.

Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen from 0.912% at the start of the year to a 13-month high of 1.643% on Friday March 12, marking the longest weekly streak of increases in more than eight years as investors bet on faster inflation in a post-pandemic economy juiced by nearly $2 trillion in government stimulus and record-low interest rates.

That said, fund managers are also "unambiguously bullish" in terms of investor sentiment, with a record 89% of respondents expecting global corporate profits to improve this year.