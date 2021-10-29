Bank of America: Fed Will Raise Rates 5 Times by End of 2023

Count Bank of America in the camp of those who think inflation isn’t transitory.

“Persistently high inflation should force the Fed to tighten faster than it is forecasting,” Bank of America economists and strategists led by Aditya Bhave wrote in a commentary. “We expect five hikes by end-2023.”

The government reported today that the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s favored inflation indicator, rose 4.4% in the 12 months through September. The benchmark rose 3.6% excluding food and energy.

“The Fed's [flexible average inflation targeting] framework was a response to years of below-target inflation,” Bhave said.

That framework has called for the Fed to let inflation run over 2% for a time to move the long-term average to about that level.

“Now inflation is overshooting by a wide margin. We think the Fed is downplaying both how much inflation has already occurred and the risks of future inflation,” he said.

While Fed officials have recently acknowledged that inflation is more troublesome than they initially anticipated, “we still are not convinced the Fed is giving inflation its due,” Bhave said.

“The U.S. has a much bigger fiscal stimulus than other countries. As a result, it is experiencing a much bigger rise in inflation than other countries, though they face similar supply shocks.

“Moreover, the Fed's forecast assumes inflation drops [one-tenth percentage point] in 2023, though the unemployment continues to drop below its long-run neutral level.”

Bottom line: “We now expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points in Q4 2022, and then four more times in 2023,” Bhave said.