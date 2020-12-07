TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Boeing Upgraded to Buy at UBS on 737 MAX Return

'Out-year free-cash-flow estimates' for Boeing 'have moved materially higher,' wrote UBS analyst Myles Walton, upgrading the stock to buy.
Author:
Publish date:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares rose Monday after UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded the jet maker to buy from neutral and doubled his share-price target to $300.

The return to service of Boeing’s 737 MAX after a two-year grounding sparked the move. The MAX had been grounded after two of them crashed, in October 2018 and March 2019.

“Our out-year free-cash-flow estimates have moved materially higher,” he wrote in a commentary obtained by TheStreet.com.

“We see advances coming back faster, with 50-plus-per month on the 737 in 2025 coupled with cost actions across the enterprise more than offsetting lower wide-body production (i.e., another 787 rate cut just announced).”

The Chicago aerospace giant's stock recently traded at $241.15, up 3.6%. It has slumped 26% year to date amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has jumped 67% since Oct. 30 amid excitement about vaccines for the pandemic.

“Our concern on BA’s balance-sheet restoration through greater equity issuance is mitigated at its current higher share price,” Walton said. In any case, “we aren't modeling in any additional equity raise at this time,” he said.

“Vaccine efficacy of 95% was the catalyzing event for the restart of the aero cycle, and history suggests that when the aero cycle works, so does BA.”

Walton said Boeing’s stock “retains its lowest sell-side rating in a decade and positive catalysts ahead include travel restriction relaxation and MAX certification in China (also wide-body orders in the first quarter of 2021?).”

Goldman Sachs is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
TravelTransportationAerospace
Cramer Stock Market Breakdown Dec. 7
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on U.S.-China, Airbnb and Stock Market Monday

C3.ai Lead
INVESTING

Artificial Intelligence Firm C3.ai Raises IPO Price Range

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Slides as Wall Street Awaits Details on Coronavirus Relief Bill

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: GameStop, Newmont, Tupperware

Kodak Lead
INVESTING

Kodak Soars as Probe Indicates No Wrongdoing in Covid Loan

Ford Explorer 2016 Lead
INVESTING

Ford Delays Launch of New Bronco to Summer From Spring

Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Mulls Moving Asset Management HQ to Florida: Report

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower With Stimulus Plans in Focus; Nasdaq Eyes Record High