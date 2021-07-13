TheStreet home
5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Boeing Trims 787 Dreamliner Production Pace After FAA Finds Structural Flaw

Boeing said it would likely deliver 'fewer than half' of the roughly 100 787 Dreamliners it has in inventory this year as it works to fix a structural flaw identified earlier this week by the FAA.
Boeing Co.  (BA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the planemaker said it would trim production of its 787 Dreamliner following the discovery of a structural flaws in the troubled twin-aisle aircraft.

Boeing said it would deliver "fewer than half" of the 787s currently in inventory by the end of the year, down from its prior forecast of "the vast majority" as it works with the Federal Aviation Administration to fix gaps in what is known as the 'forward pressure bulkhead'.

The FAA said late Monday that the issue was discovered "as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming processes" in undelivered planes, but noted that some Dreamliners already in service could eventually require a similar fix.

"Based on our assessment of the time required to complete this work, Boeing is reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks to support the inspection and rework," Boeing said in a statement Tuesday. "As that work is performed, the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month and will gradually return to that rate. 

"We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery," Boeing added. "Across the enterprise, our teams remain focused on safety and integrity as we drive stability, first-time quality and productivity in our operations."

Boeing shares were marked 2.22% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $233.00 each. 

Boeing also published second quarter delivery figures Tuesday, with an overall tally of 79 planes that included 50 737 MAX jets and 12 787 Dreamliners. 

Boeing will publish its second quarter earnings on July 28.

