Boeing to Conduct 737 MAX Test Flight in Late June

Boeing's 737 MAX, grounded since March 2019, will be test-flown in late June.

Boeing plans to conduct a key certification test flight for its 737 MAX jet in late June, a media report said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes in a six month period that killed 346 people combined.

Boeing told airlines that it would conduct the flight in late June, sources told Reuters.

That test date could slip into July, the sources told the news service, as the dates for many milestones for returning the jet to the air have been pushed back recently.

Reuters has previously reported that the Federal Aviation Administration does not plan to clear Boeing to resume commercial 737 MAX flights until at least August.

Boeing shares at last check fell 3.5% to $209.26.

Meanwhile, the FAA said it was "in regular contact with Boeing as the company continues its work on the 737 MAX. ... The aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service only after the FAA is satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed," according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, Boeing fell after it said that it delivered just four planes in May, its lowest total for the month in 60 years and down 87% from a year ago.

The deliveries included two 777 freighters, one NG-based aircraft for the U.S. military and one 767 freighter. No passenger planes were included.

Boeing reported 18 cancellations against nine orders for last month. Fourteen of the cancellations consisted of Boeing’s MAX 737 jet. The orders were for wide-body planes.