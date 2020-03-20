Boeing Surges as Lawmakers Propose $150 Billion Corporate Rescue Package, Trump Hints at Government Stakes in Some Companies

Boeing could get loan guarantees, but no cash, under a Senate rescue plan that targets coronavirus-hit industries such as airlines and aerospace.

Boeing shares were indicated sharply higher Friday after Republican lawmakers unveiled a plan that would offer $150 billion in loan guarantees to struggling companies and President Donald Trump hinted at possible equity stakes for the government as part of a broader rescue package.

The loan guarantees form part of a Senate stimulus bill, lead by Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama, that would also direct some $58 billion in loans and grants to the U.S. aviation industry. International airlines lobbyists has said the global sector needs some $200 billion in government support, while Boeing has asked for a "minimum" of $60 billion to safeguard 2.5 million jobs and its position as the country's biggest exporter.

Trump also told reporters in Washington yesterday that he would support the idea of government equity in bailed-out companies, but wouldn't identify which ones could ultimately including taxpayer stakes.

“We are not bailing out the airlines or other industries — period,” Shelby said late Thursday. “Instead, we are allowing the Treasury Secretary to make or guarantee collateralized loans to industries whose operations the coronavirus outbreak has jeopardized.”

Boeing shares were marked 11.4% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $108.80 each, a move that would still leave the world's second-largest planemaker with a week-to-date loss of around 25%.

A loan guarantee lifeline would likely fall short of what investors will need to lift Boeing back to its pre coronavirus crisis levels, particularly given the now uncertain timing of the return to service of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

However, it would mitigate near-term concerns for a cash crisis at the planemaker, whose credit rating sits just two notches above "junk" status at Standard & Poor's.

Still, Boeing's request for government cash, which followed a series of management failures, $43 billion in share buybacks and $17.4 billion in shareholder dividends over the past six years, continues to face opposition in Washington.

"I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position," said former U.N. Ambassador, and possible future Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, in a letter that marked her resignation from Boeing's board of directors last night.

"The board and executive team are going in a direction I cannot support," the former South Carolina governor added.

Boeing said yesterday that it needs a "minimum" of $60 billion in government aid in order to support the U.S. aerospace industry's 2.5 million jobs. Boeing didn't indicate which portion of the aid it would need directly, but noted that it relies on at least 17,000 suppliers around the country and holds the position of the biggest U.S. exporter.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, however, Tweeted yesterday that many companies now seeking government support have spent billions on share buybacks overt the past decade.

Earlier this year, Boeing posted its first annual loss since 1997 as fourth quarter revenues plunged 39.7% to $17.11 billion and airplane orders nearly ground to a halt.

Boeing said MAX-related delay and grounding costs increased by $2.6 billion over the quarter, and just over $18. billion in total, while cash flow was measured at a negative $2.22 billion over the final three months of the year.