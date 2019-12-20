Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Encounters Orbit Problem

The highly anticipated Starliner spacecraft launch starts off successfully, but fails to make it into the orbit sought by Boeing and NASA.

Embattled aircraft maker Boeing (BA) - Get Report was facing more bad news on Friday after the highly anticipated launch of its Starliner spacecraft started off successfully, but failed to make it into the orbit ought by Boeing and NASA.

An Atlas V rocket vaulted the Boeing test spacecraft into orbit at 6:36 a.m. ET, with Boeing officials confirming about 15 minutes after launch that Starliner had detatched from the rocket as expected.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in production. Source: Boeing

However, the spacecraft was then supposed to conduct an "orbital insertion burn," which would orient the spacecraft on the correct path toward the space station.

That didn't happen. Officials on the NASA webcast of the launch didn't immediately provide a reason, though did note that the spacecraft remained in a stable orbit and that flight controllers were evaluating their options for getting the spacecraft back on course.

"Despite launching successfully at 6:36 a.m. EST Friday on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is not in its planned orbit," NASA said in a blog post.

"The spacecraft currently is in a stable configuration while flight controllers are troubleshooting."

Boeing released its own statement at 8:20 am ET, adding that the spacecraft "...is in a safe and stable configuration. Flight controllers have completed a successful initial burn and are assessing next steps.

"Boeing and NASA are working together to review options for the test and mission opportunities available while the Starliner remains in orbit."

A joint news conference will be held at 9 am Eastern on NASA TV.

The troubled test launch came as more bad news for Boeing, which has suffered both delays and expense in trying to right the troubled 737 MAX jet and get it re-certified to fly.

The plane was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes that killed a combined 346 people and prompted the longest flying ban for a U.S. airliner ever.

Boeing said in July it had taken a $5.6 billion pretax charge to cover potential costs incurred by airline customers because of the grounding. The aircraft maker currently has some 400 737 MAX jets in storage.

Investors didn't immediately react to the intergalactic hiccup, with shares of Boeing down slightly at $332.35 in premarket trading.