Boeing Extends Declines Amid Reports of $10 Billion Loan to Offset 737 MAX Hit

Boeing shares are set to open near a five-week low amid reports the planemaker is set to borrow $10 billion to offset the financial costs linked to its grounded 737 MAX ahead of fourth quarter earnings on January 29.

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares extended declines in pre-market trading Tuesday amid reports the embattled planemaker could borrow as much as $10 billion to offset the financial impact of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Bloomberg reported Boeing is close to agreeing a two-year credit facility with a group of banks lead by Citigroup, while CNBC reported the borrowing commitment could be as high as $10 billion, a figure that would largely match the planemaker's estimate for costs linked to the 737 MAX's two fatal crashes in 2017 and 2018 and the aircraft's subsequent grounding by world aviation authorities shortly after.

Boeing is also likely to book a significant MAX-related charge as part of its fourth quarter earnings report, scheduled for January 29, after it detailed the weakest annual net aircraft orders in more than two decades last week, noting cancellations and conversions put the total at just 54 aircraft, compared to just under 900 across the whole of 2018.

"We believe new CEO (David) Calhoun has every reason to take a very conservative view on the MAX outlook and the 2020 guidance. Clearly for BA management one of the key lessons of 2019 is the risk associated with overly optimistic assumptions," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert, who cut his price target on Boeing by $20, to $350 a share, and left his 'hold' rating unchanged.

"Specifically, we now expect a charge of at least $5 billion in Q4/19 associated with the MAX," he added. "We expect management to take a very conservative view on customer concession costs (and) also believe that with the extended grounding, there is still substantial uncertainty around the ultimate costs to Boeing for the grounding."

Boeing shares were marked 0.57% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $322.30 each, the lowest since December 17 and a move that would extend their six-month decline to around 13.6%.

Boeing has temporarily suspended MAX production at its Renton, Washington facility, and reports Reuters suggest the Federal Aviation Administration may not approve the plane's return to service until March or April.

Some of its biggest customers, meanwhile, such as Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, have extended the suspension of 737 jets in their fleet until at least June.