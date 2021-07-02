TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Publish date:

Boeing Slides On Report of Emergency Landing For Cargo Plane In Hawaii

CNBC reported Friday that a 737 Cargo plane was forced to execute an emergency landing on water near the coast of Honolulu.
Author:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares slipped lower Friday amid reports that one of its cargo planes executed an emergency landing in the Pacific ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

CNBC reported Friday that the 737 cargo plane experienced engine trouble shortly after its takeoff in Honolulu, and was forced to turn around before executing an emergency landing procedure near the Hawaiian coast. The severity of the crash, as well as the extent of the current rescue operation, remain unclear, CNBC reported.

Boeing's flagship 737 MAX passenger aircraft was involved in two fatal accidents over a six month span between 2018 and 2019 linked to it flight navigation system and was eventually grounded by transportation authorities around the wo

Boeing shares were marked 2.2% lower in early trading Friday following reports of the incident to change hands at $234.35 each. 

TST Recommends

Earlier this week, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report said it would buy 50 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets and a further 150 Max 10s, as part of a record $30 billion plane order that also included jets made by European rival Airbus SE  (EADSY) - Get Report.

That purchase offset a warning from the Federal Aviation Administration over the certification of Boeing's 777x widebody. The FAA cautioned that it can't "realistically" certify the plane until the middle of 2023.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told investors in April that the company "remains focused on executing this comprehensive series of tests to demonstrate the safety and the reliability of the airplane's design, and we're pleased with the progress that we've made to date", adding that Boeing "still anticipates that the first 777X delivery will occur late in 2023."

Virgin Galactic
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Will Fly to Space Before Amazon's Jeff Bezos

amd (1)
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'We Voted Up Advanced Micro'

Didi Global Lead
INVESTING

Didi Slumps as China Launches Cybersecurity Probe Days After $8 Billion IPO

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and S&P 500 Sets a Record After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Deliveries Top 200,000 in Record Quarter on China Demand; Shares Gain

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Posts June Sales Slump, But Record First Half EV Deliveries; Shares Dip

General Motors Sells European Business to Peugot, BNP Paribas and Other News
INVESTING

General Motors in Controlled Thermal Pact to Secure Lithium for EV Batteries

Nailing The Perfect Handshake No Longer Crucial To Getting A Job In China, With Hiring Done Via A Screen
INVESTING

U.S. Economy Adds 850,000 Jobs In June, Wage Growth Moderates; Stocks Jump