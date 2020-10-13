Boeing Shares Slide After September Delivery Update, WTO Tariff Ruling

The European Union was given the green light to impose retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. by the World Trade Organization as part of a long-running dispute over alleged subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the planemaker said it booked no new orders in the month of September and the World Trade Organization gave European officials the green light to impose $4 billion in tariffs as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies.

Boeing said its overall backlog for all aircraft models was pegged at 4,325 planes, taking into account three new 737 MAX cancellations and removing a further 48 due to specific accounting rules. The workhorse 737 MAX has been grounded since the spring of last year following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia and is currently undergoing rigorous testing by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing made 11 deliveries in September, the company said, taking its year-to-date total to 98, compared to 302 last year and more than 560 in 2018.

"We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," said Boeing CFO Greg Smith. "We're taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term."

"Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic."

Boeing shares were marked 2.3% lower in late-morning trading Tuesday to change hands at 163.51 each, a move that trims the stock's six-month gain to around 12%

Separately Tuesday, the World Trade Organization ruled the European Union can imposed $4 billion in tariffs on U.S.-made aviation goods as part of a follow-up decision in 2019 that granted $7.5 billion in tariff permissions to the United States after establishing that its rival Airbus, had received unfair subsidies from Brussels.

The WTO ruling, first made in March of 2019, deemed tax breaks for Boeing in the state of Washington -- which the U.S. Trade Representative insists have been repealed -- were also unfair.