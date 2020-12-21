Boeing Shares Slide After Senate Report Criticizes 737 MAX Tests

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Monday following a Senate report that criticized the planemaker for coaching pilots during recertification tests of the grounded 737 MAX.

The Senate Commerce Committee said late Friday that officials from both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration had a 'pre-determined outcome' in mind during flight tests of the grounded 737 MAX and accused the pair of "attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 MAX tragedies."

The FAA approved a return to service for the 737 MAX last month, with U.S. flights expected to resume on December 29. FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said at the time he was "100% confident" in the safety of the aircraft after rescinding a 20-month old order that allows the plane to resume commercial flights. The 737 MAX was grounded in March of 2019 following two fatal crashes which were ultimately linked to its navigation system, in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

"Boeing is committed to improving aviation safety, strengthening our safety culture, and rebuilding trust with our customers, regulators, and the flying public," the planemaker said in a statement. "We take seriously the Committee’s findings and will continue to review the report in full."

Boeing shares were marked 4% lower in per-market trading Monday, compared to a predicted decline of around 2% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, to indicate an opening bell price of $211.00 each.

The Senate report clouds the impact of around $15 billion in payroll assistance for U.S. airlines agreed by lawmakers on Sunday as part of a long-debated $900 coronavirus relief bill.

Boeing cautioned last week that a full recovery for the aerospace sector may take as long as three years, even with progress on vaccine rollouts, and continues to plan job cuts and pay freezes amid a record decline in passenger traffic and slumping orders for new aircraft.