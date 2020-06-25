Boeing Shares Slide After Berenberg Cuts Rating to Sell, Citing 737 MAX Demand Pressures

Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan thinks the grounded 737 MAX will ultimately find buyers when the airline industry recovers, but notes near-term pressures have created elevated risks for Boeing's flagship aircraft.

Boeing Co (BA) - Get Report shares slumped lower Thursday after analysts at Berenberg cut their rating on the stock to 'sell', citing concerns for the fate of the planemaker's 737 MAX and the extended impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aircraft demand.

Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan lowered his price target on Boeing to $150 a share, while cutting his rating to 'sell' from 'hold', citing elevated near-term risks linked to the resurgent coroanvirus pandemic and the uneven pace of recovery in global air traffic.

Gallon also noted that weakening aircraft demand will complicate Boeing's 737 MAX production and deliveries, while the planemaker aims to bring the aircraft back into service, following Federal Aviation Administration certification, later this summer. He added, however, that demand will ultimately improve.

"Boeing certainly has major product strategy issues to address and while the MAX's potential is diminished, we still firmly believe it will feature in the market as the airline industry drags itself out of this crisis," Gollan said.

Boeing shares were marked 3.6% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $17.32 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 47.5%.

Late last month, Boeing said it has resumed production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft, while revealing plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs, as it awaits approval from the FAA, as well as regulators around the world, that would allow the plane to return to service following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Boeing's net orders for May, however, were pegged at -9, including 14 cancellations of the grounded 737 MAX that took the year-to-date total to 295.

Demand is unlikely to return to last year's levels until commercial airline capacity improves, but even if that happens this year, the sector is likely to be burdened by around $120 billion in new debt, the International Air Transport Association has estimated, putting further pressure on its ability to expand with new aircraft.

New quarantine measures on both international and domestic travelers are also holding back the sector's ability to grow traffic, and demand for more planes, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe continues to escalate.