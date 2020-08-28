Boeing Reports Fuselage Problems With Some 787 Dreamliners

Boeing reported fuselage problems with eight planes used by United Airlines, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines.

Boeing’s (BA) - Get Report, the world’s No. 2 jet maker, confirmed Friday that it has problems with some of its 787 Dreamliner jets.

The company told the airlines that use the eight affected planes to take them out of service so they can be repaired.

Boeing has “identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aft body fuselage sections, which, in combination, result in a condition that doesn’t meet our design standards,” it said in a statement to the Air Current, which broke the story.

“We determined that eight airplanes in the delivered fleet are affected by both issues and therefore must be inspected and repaired prior to continued operation.”

Planes for United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines are affected, a knowledgeable source told the Air Current.

This isn’t the first problem for the Dreamliner in its nine years of service. It was grounded for three months in 2013 after battery meltdowns.

And the 737 MAX planes have been dormant since March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. Those jets aren’t expected to be active again until next year.

Boeing stock recently traded at $175.60, up 0.8%. It had dropped 47% so far this year through Thursday.

Morningstar analyst Burkett Huey wrote last month that “we remain bullish on the stock. ... [Our] critical assumption is that Boeing will return to 2018 narrow-body production levels by 2024, which is predicated on the assumed wide distribution of a covid-19 vaccine by mid-2021.”

He puts fair value on Boeing shares at $264.