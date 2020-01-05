Boeing Probes Possible Wiring Problem on 737 MAX

Boeing (BA) - Get Report appeared to acknowledge on Sunday that it's looking into potential wiring problems at the urging of the Federal Aviation Administration of its 737 MAX aircraft -- the same new jets that were involved in two crashes and grounded globally for many months.

“We identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes,” wrote a Boeing spokesman in an email to TheStreet in a request for a comment on the matter that was first published in the New York Times over the weekend.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the 737 MAX meets all safety and regulatory requirements before it returns to service," the spokesperson said, in the statement that was identical to one in the Time's story. Boeing also said it is working closely with the FAA and other regulators.

Times' writers Natalie Kitroeff and David Gelles reported that potential bugs with the jet may "go beyond the software" issues that were earlier discovered.

The FAA had asked Boeing to start an internal audit last month to look for other possible problems that could increase risks of the aircraft, reported the Times.

One of those possible problems to be probed was wiring involved in the controlling of the jet's tail, according to the report, that was set up in a way that could potentially cause shorting of circuits.

A Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March of last year, killing all on board, just months after 157 passengers and crew were killed in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight crashed over Indonesia.