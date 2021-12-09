American Air to Pare Overseas Routes Due to Boeing Delivery Delays

American Airlines is waiting for Boeing to deliver several 787 Dreamliners.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report is trimming the number of international flights it offers next summer due to a delay in deliveries of Boeing's (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report new 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

American won't fly to Edinburgh, Scotland, Hong Kong or Shannon, Ireland, next summer. The company will also reduce the frequency of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

American Airlines also won't bring back seasonal flights to Prague, Czech Republic, or Dubrovnik, Croatia, and it will delay the launch of certain routes, including those scheduled from Seattle to Bangalore, India.

“Without these wide-bodies, we simply won’t be able to fly as much internationally as we had planned next summer, or as we did in summer 2019,” Vasu Raja, American’s chief revenue officer, wrote in a draft internal memo, according to the Journal.

The Fort Worth, Texas, airline has not yet finalized its summer schedule.

Meanwhile, a Boeing spokesperson commented that the company regrets "the impact to our customers as we work through the process to resume deliveries of new 787s."

American isn't the only airline dealing with the 787 delay, the Journal reported.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report had been expecting eight new 787s to be delivered in the second half of 2021. The company told the Journal it was working closely with the Chicago aerospace giant to understand how the delivery delays may affect its future schedule.

Boeing slowed production earlier this year and the company's undelivered inventory of more than 100 Dreamliners was valued at more than $25 billion.

American Air shares at last check were down 1.8% at $17.91 while Boeing shares were down 1.7% at $207.35.