TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Boeing New Orders Top Cancellations for First Time in 15 Months

Boeing in February received 82 new orders and 51 cancellations. That's the first time in 15 months that orders exceeded cancellations.
Author:
Publish date:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday, after the Chicago aerospace giant said that in February it registered more new orders for commercial planes than cancellations for the first time in 15 months.

The totals were 82 new orders and 51 cancellations. Boeing delivered 22 commercial planes, including 18 of its 737 MAX jets. Those 18 included five to Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report and three to United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report.

The MAX was grounded in the U.S. from March 2019 until last November, after two crashes killed 346 people. 

Other countries have permitted the jet to fly as well. Boeing said 14 airlines globally are putting MAX jets in the air with passengers.

Boeing stock recently traded at $231.95, up 3.5%. It has climbed 44% over the past six months amid investor optimism over vaccines for the COVID pandemic and anticipation of economic recovery.

Boeing’s February sales bested its No. 1 competitor, Europe’s Airbus EADSY. That airline so far this year has seen 11 new orders and 92 cancellations, Bloomberg reports.

To be sure, Boeing failed to deliver any 787 Dreamliners for the fourth month in a row.

On the positive side, Boeing added 16 planes to its backlog, showing it believes those sales are likely to transpire.

Last week, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg that Boeing was looking to arrange an additional $4 billion revolving line of credit from a group of lenders led by Citigroup. 

The move would help Boeing prepare to ride out an even longer-than-expected slowdown in global aircraft demand, the news service reported.

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices To Remove 21 Chinese Companies From Its Global Equity, Bond Benchmarks After US Blacklisting
INVESTING

Bond Yields Slide After Solid Start to Auction Week; Inflation Eases

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Nasdaq Rises 4% as Dip Buyers Turn to Tech Stocks, Tesla Soars

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio

15. Workday
INVESTING

Workday Jumps on Peakon Acquisition, Goldman Sachs Note

Chipotle Quesadilla Lead
INVESTING

Chipotle Adds Quesadillas, Gains Positive Goldman Comments

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductor Stocks Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Climb Higher

Royal Caribbean CFO: Here's How We Trounced Wall Street's Profit Forecasts
INVESTING

Royal Caribbean Extends Global Suspension Until May 31

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton to Expand to Australia, First Move Into Asia-Pacific