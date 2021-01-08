Boeing, Micron, Pfizer, Sarepta - Friday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures traded higher Friday as investors anticipated further economic stimulus after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Boeing BA | Down 0.13%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading after the jetmaker agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine over fraud and conspiracy charges linked to its 737 MAX jet program.

The settlement involves a criminal penalty of $243.6 million, based on the conduct of two former MAX program technical pilots, and the establishment of a $500 million fund to provide compensation for families of the victims of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes, the company said.

2. Micron MU | Up 3.78%

Shares of Micron (MU) - Get Report rose almost 4% Friday morning after the chipmaker's fiscal first-quarter earnings and forecast topped Wall Street estimates.

DRAM sales made up 70% of revenue, the memory storage company said, with Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra adding that for the first time in the company's history it was leading in both DRAM and NAND memory technologies.

3. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.4%

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report stock was rising early Friday after a new study suggested that its vaccine developed along with German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report could offer protection against mutations found in new, fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus that were discovered in the U.K. and South Africa.

4. Sarepta SRPT | Down 47.9%

Shares of Sarepta (SRPT) - Get Report fell sharply in premarket trading after a gene-therapy study seen as a shoo-in treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy produced disappointing results.

The unexpected miss stirred doubt on the potential for the therapy and also spooked investors in rival companies.

5. Moderna MRNA | Up 1.49%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the U.K.'s medical regulator approved the company's Covid-19 vaccine for use and agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses.

Supplies are expected to be rolled out by spring.