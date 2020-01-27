Boeing-Made Passenger Plane Crashes in Afghanistan - Reports

Media reports suggest a Boeing-made 737-400, carrying 83 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff some 181 kilometers south of the Afghanistan capital of Kabul.

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares extended declines Monday after reports that one of its planes was involved in a crash in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

Media reports suggest a Boeing-made 737-400 passenger plane, operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines and carrying around 83 people, crashed around 1.10 pm local time near Dih Yak, some 180 kilometers south of the capital Kabul.

Boeing shares were marked 2.5% lower in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $315.00 each.

Earlier this month, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing-made 737 crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers on board, after it was mistakenly shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired by the Iranian military.