TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Boeing Gets Order for 24 737-8 Jets From Investor 777 Partners

Boeing reached a deal with 777 Partners for 24 jets and purchase rights for another 60 planes. Boeing shares are higher on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares rose Friday after the Chicago aerospace giant said it received a buy order for 24 737-8 jets from investment firm 777 Partners.

The deal also includes purchase rights for another 60 planes.

The Miami company "will place the single-aisle airplanes with its growing portfolio of low-cost carrier investments” worldwide, Boeing said in a statement.

“In addition to aircraft leasing, 777 Partners strategically invests in a host of aviation businesses, from operating carriers to technology-driven solutions.”

As for 777 Partners’ take, “The 737-8 aircraft are a fantastic addition to our aviation portfolio and will enable our partners to leverage the jets’ superior economic performance to deliver low fares for their passengers while reducing their carbon footprint,” said Joshua Wander, founder and managing partner. 

“These aircraft will enable our operators to accelerate the recovery in the destinations they serve.”

The 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, Boeing said. 

This additional capability enables airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers.

Boeing recently traded at $255.30, up 1.3%. It has soared 57% over the past six months as investors become more optimistic about the prospects for economic recovery and more normal travel opportunities.

On Tuesday, Boeing said that in February it registered more new orders for commercial planes than cancellations. That's the first time in 15 months that the balance swung to new orders.

The totals were 82 new orders and 51 cancellations. Boeing delivered 22 commercial planes, including 18 of its 737 MAX jets.

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
EconomyAirlinesAerospaceTravel
L Brands Stock Plummets as Analysts Pounce on Guidance Cut
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Novavax, Ulta, L Brands, DocuSign

More Trouble in the Mall: L Brands Stock Tanks on Lowered Earnings Outlook
INVESTING

L Brands Surges on First-Quarter Guidance, Debt Repayment Plan

Social Security Lead
Financial Advisor Center

Social Security and Retirement News for Financial Advisers

Stock Trader Lead
INVESTING

How to Pay Taxes On Your Options Trading

5. Poshmark
INVESTING

Poshmark Drops on Weak Sales Outlook and as Analysts Cut Price Targets

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Novavax, Coupang, Ulta, Stimulus Checks: 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Ulta Stock Falls in After-Hours Trading Despite Q2 Beat
INVESTING

Ulta Beauty Fades Amid ‘Headline Shock’ of CEO Departure

Closing Bell: Apple Reportedly Working on Car Software; Stocks Slide on Earnings Mix
INVESTING

Apple Looking at $3 Trillion Market Cap Thanks to Apple Car: Citigroup