Boeing Gets Order for 24 737-8 Jets From Investor 777 Partners

Boeing reached a deal with 777 Partners for 24 jets and purchase rights for another 60 planes. Boeing shares are higher on Friday.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares rose Friday after the Chicago aerospace giant said it received a buy order for 24 737-8 jets from investment firm 777 Partners.

The deal also includes purchase rights for another 60 planes.

The Miami company "will place the single-aisle airplanes with its growing portfolio of low-cost carrier investments” worldwide, Boeing said in a statement.

“In addition to aircraft leasing, 777 Partners strategically invests in a host of aviation businesses, from operating carriers to technology-driven solutions.”

As for 777 Partners’ take, “The 737-8 aircraft are a fantastic addition to our aviation portfolio and will enable our partners to leverage the jets’ superior economic performance to deliver low fares for their passengers while reducing their carbon footprint,” said Joshua Wander, founder and managing partner.

“These aircraft will enable our operators to accelerate the recovery in the destinations they serve.”

The 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor, Boeing said.

This additional capability enables airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers.

Boeing recently traded at $255.30, up 1.3%. It has soared 57% over the past six months as investors become more optimistic about the prospects for economic recovery and more normal travel opportunities.

On Tuesday, Boeing said that in February it registered more new orders for commercial planes than cancellations. That's the first time in 15 months that the balance swung to new orders.

The totals were 82 new orders and 51 cancellations. Boeing delivered 22 commercial planes, including 18 of its 737 MAX jets.

