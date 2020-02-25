Boeing Gets $5 Billion 787 Dreamliner Order From ANA, Largest Japan Carrier

ANA Holdings, Japan's largest carrier, says it will buy 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners valued at $5 billion.

Japan's ANA Holdings (ALNPY) said Tuesday that it would buy 15 Boeing (BA) - Get Report 787 Dreamliner jets valued at $5 billion at list prices, marking the first commercial order announcement this year for the Chicago aerospace giant.

Boeing shares at last check were off 2.3% to $310.49.



ANA, Japan's biggest carrier, said the addition of the new aircraft would bring the total number of Boeing 787s that Ana operates to more than 100.

The news comes at a crucial time for Boeing. Earlier this month, Boeing said it did not receive a single new plane order in January as the aerospace giant continued to suffer from the fallout of the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner.

The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since two crashes involving the model - in late 2018 and early 2019 - killed more than 300 people.

Also last month, Boeing was reportedly considering another cut to production of the 787 Dreamliner after trimming its output of the plane in October.



The latest order includes 11 787-10 versions and four 787-9s. The carrier also has options for five more 787-9s.

ANA said it had previously ordered 83 787s, with 71 currently in service. The new airliners will use engines supplied by General Electric (GE) - Get Report, a switch from Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) , which had been supplying all of ANA's 787 engines.



Rolls-Royce said in November that it was "unlikely" to have the redesigned high-pressure blade for its Trent 1000 engine before the first half of 2021. The company had planned to have the blade ready early this year.

"As the 787 becomes a larger share of our fleet size, we have made the decision to diversify some of the components to minimize single-source risks," an ANA spokeswoman said, according to Reuters.

"These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet more eco-friendly and to reduce noise output," Yutaka Ito, ANA executive vice president, said in a statement.

"Introducing the 787-10 on the domestic routes will help ANA Group maintain its leadership role and improve our ability to operate as a responsible corporate citizen."

ANA said that replacing its domestic Boeing 777s with the 787s will result in 25% better fuel efficiency. The 787 also is quieter than the 777, the airline said, reducing noise emissions.