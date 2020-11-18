Boeing Shares Climb On Reports of FAA Approval for Grounded 737 MAX

Boeing's 737 MAX, grounded since March 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, could be cleared for return by the FAA later today, according to multiple media reports.

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares jumped higher Wednesday amid multiple reports that suggest the Federal Aviation Administration will approve the return to service of the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said on November 9 that a final decision on the plane's return was imminent, with both Bloomberg and Reuters pegging the decision for today. The 737 MAX was grounded in March of 2019 following two fatal crashes which were ultimately linked to its navigation system, in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

Reuters reported that the FAA will likely outline a raft of software upgrades and training requirements in order for the MAX to return to commercial service, but the decision is likely to pave the way for similar approvals from regulators around the world and draw a line under what has undoubtedly been the worst chapter in Boeing's 104 year history.

Boeing shares were marked 43.8% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $218.00 each. That's still more than 50% south of its levels in March of 2019 in the days prior to the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that took the lives of 157 passengers and crew.

Boeing told investors in late October that it has around 3,400 737 aircraft in backlog -- as well as 450 already built and stored in inventory -- and doesn't expect to increase production rates beyond 31 new planes in 2022 as it continues to assess demand in the wake of travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the 737 MAX delivery timing, along with the production rate ramp-up profile to continue to be dynamic as they will ultimately be dictated by the pace of the commercial market recovery, which has been slow and remains uncertain," Boeing CFO Greg Smith told investors on October 29. "There is no material change in the estimate for the total abnormal cost of $5 billion, and we expect these costs will be expenses incurred over this year and next year."

The global coronavirus pandemic, however, has hit Boeing hard, prompting the planemaker to increase its target for staff reductions last month hat will take its overall headcount to under 130,000 by the end of next year.

Boeing posted a loss of $754 million for the three months ending in September, as revenues fell nearly 30% to $14.1 billion. Commercial airplane revenues fell 56.4% to $3.6 billion, Boeing said, while defense, space and security revenues slumped to $6.8 billion.

"Despite the near-term headwinds, we remain confident in our long term future and are focused on sustaining critical investments in our business and the meaningful actions we are taking to strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust," CEO Dave Calhoun said.