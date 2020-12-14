Boeing Expands 787 Dreamliner Inspections Due to Fuselage Defect

Boeing previously disclosed the manufacturing defect, but now the defect has been detected in other parts of the plane.

Boeing Company (BA) - Get Report reportedly expanded inspections of its newly produced 787 Dreamliners after finding a previously disclosed manufacturing defect in sections of the jet where the issue hadn't been initially detected.

Boeing engineers and U.S. air-safety regulators have determined that the issue doesn't pose an imminent safety hazard, Bloomberg reported.

However, the newly discovered defects are likely to increase the Federal Aviation Administration's scrutiny of 787 production safeguards.

A company spokesperson said that the defects in question are spots where the surface of the plane's fuselage isn't as smooth as its supposed to be. Those areas can create tiny gaps where fuselage sections are linked together and could lead to premature structural fatigue which would require extensive repairs.

This would be the fourth assembly line issue affecting Boeing's family of wide-body jets that has been discovered over the last four months as Boeing looks to recover from the grounding of its 737 MAX.

In September, The FAA said it was looking into issues with the Dreamliner's fuselage, just days after the planemaker grounded eight of the giant jets, which were made in South Carolina, after finding flaws that raised questions about their structural integrity and the risk of potential in-flight failures. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that issues with the Dreamliner's production could go back at least ten years.

Boeing said on August 28 that it had identified "two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aft body fuselage sections, which, in combination, result in a condition that doesn’t meet our design standards" as it pulled the eight aircraft, which reports said were used by United Airlines, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines.