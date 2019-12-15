Boeing Eyes Pausing, Cutting 737 MAX Production: Wall Street Journal

The new aircraft has been grounded for months following two fatal crashes.

Boeing BA is reportedly weighing either pausing or reducing production of its 737 MAX jets, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday evening.

The company could announce a major decision by Monday, the Journal reported, saying it was relying on sources familiar with the situation. Boeing's new line of MAX aircraft has been hit by negative headlines and grounded globally since a pair of fatal crashes.

When asked for comment, a Boeing spokesman told TheStreet in an email Sunday night that the company is continuing to work closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators for the "certification and the safe return to service of the MAX."

"We will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction," said Boeing spokesman Charles N. Bickers.

A nearly identical statement was given to the Journal in its story.

But the newspaper said the company's management increasingly sees halting production "as the most viable among difficult options."

A Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March, killing all on board, just months after 157 passengers and crew were killed in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight crashed over Indonesia.