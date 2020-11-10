Boeing Shares Climb On Report That FAA 737 MAX Approval Imminent

Boeing's 737 MAX, grounded since March 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, could be cleared for return by the FAA as early as next week, Reuters has reported.

Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report shares extended gains Tuesday amid reports that its grounded 737 MAX aircraft could be cleared for return by as early as next week.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of its approval process for the workhorse aircraft, which was grounded in the spring of 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, adding late Monday that the final nod could come on November 18.

Boeing told investors in late October that it has around 3,400 737 aircraft in backlog -- as well as 450 already built and stored in inventory -- and doesn't expect to increase production rates beyond 31 new planes in 2022 as it continues to assess demand in the wake of travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the 737 MAX delivery timing, along with the production rate ramp-up profile to continue to be dynamic as they will ultimately be dictated by the pace of the commercial market recovery, which has been slow and remains uncertain," Boeing CFO Greg Smith told investors on October 29. "There is no material change in the estimate for the total abnormal cost of $5 billion, and we expect these costs will be expenses incurred over this year and next year."

Boeing shares were marked 3.1% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $184.85 each.

Boeing shares surged more than 13.7% yesterday, as well, even as the EU said it would impose tariffs on $4 billion worth of U.S.-made goods amid a long-running dispute over taxpayer subsidies for planemakers such as Boeing and its European rival, Airbus.

Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) - Get Report revelation that its developing coronavirus vaccine hit a 90% efficacy rate in late-stage trials sent airline, travel and leisure stocks soaring in Monday trading, as investors bet on a near-term return in demand following months of lockdowns and restrictions in key economies around the world.

The pandemic, however, has hit Boeing hard, prompting the planemaker to increase its target for staff reductions last month hat will take its overall headcount to under 130,000 by the end of next year.

Boeing posted a loss of $754 million for the three months ending in September, as revenues fell nearly 30% to $14.1 billion. Commercial airplane revenues fell 56.4% to $3.6 billion, Boeing said, while defense, space and security revenues slumped to $6.8 billion.

"Despite the near-term headwinds, we remain confident in our long term future and are focused on sustaining critical investments in our business and the meaningful actions we are taking to strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust," CEO Dave Calhoun said.