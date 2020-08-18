Boeing Offers More Voluntary Buyouts as Pandemic Plagues Travel

Boeing prepares a second round of voluntary layoff packages as the embattled jet maker continues to regroup amid a coronavirus-induced slowdown in air travel.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report is preparing a second round of voluntary layoff packages as the embattled jet maker continues to regroup amid a coronavirus-induced slowdown in global air travel and corresponding plunge in demand for new airplanes.

In a note to staff, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the Chicago-based company will offer employees in its commercial airplanes and services businesses as well as corporate functions voluntary buyout packages, including pay and benefits.

“Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth,” Calhoun said in the note, adding that the company anticipates "... a significantly smaller marketplace over the next three years.”

Already facing headwinds before the pandemic struck, Boeing has been grappling not only with a drop-off in demand for new planes but also ongoing issues in getting its grounded MAX 737 jets re-certified and back in the air following two fatal crashes believed to have been caused by malfunctioning software.

Boeing in April said it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10% as carriers continued to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic and dramatically reduced demand for air travel, and in turn new planes.

Boeing restarted MAX production in May after a five-month pause, but then directed MAX parts and fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) - Get Report to halt work in early June.

More details regarding the voluntary layoffs will be made available to Boeing staff beginning Aug. 24, according to the note.

At least seven years of airline passenger traffic growth could be wiped out in 2020 if the International Air Transport Association's prediction for a 48% drop in traffic this year proves true, according to global airline consultancy Cirium.

Shares of Boeing were up 0.47% at $172.82 in premarket trading on Tuesday.