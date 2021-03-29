Boeing Rises as Southwest Adds 100 Firm 737 MAX 7 Orders

Boeing shares rise after Southwest Airlines says it has added 100 firm orders for the 737 MAX 7 in a sign of confidence in the previously grounded jet.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares gained on Monday after Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said it added 100 firm orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 in a sign of confidence for the troubled jet that was grounded for more than a year following two fatal crashes.

Southwest said Monday that it has agreed to move forward with the orders following a multi-year evaluation of a successor aircraft to its Boeing 737-700 models. The first 30 aircraft will be delivered in 2022.

As part of the agreement, Southwest said it also converted 70 MAX 8 firm orders to MAX 7 firm orders and added 155 MAX options for MAX 7 or MAX 8 aircraft from 2022 through to 2029.

The order book additions and revisions result in a new total of 349 MAX firm orders and another 270 MAX options for MAX 7 or MAX 8 aircraft through 2031, Southwest said.

The total dollar value of the order is in excess of $10 billion over the next decade, according to analysts. Rumors of a deal helped bolster Boeing shares earlier this month.

Southwest earlier this month said it will re-introduce 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its schedule, the last major U.S. airline to resume using 737 MAX jets after the global fleet was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration approved the 737 MAX to fly again. The first commercial trip using the re-certified MAX occurred at the end of December.

“Southwest Airlines has been operating the Boeing 737 series for nearly 50 years, and the aircraft has made significant contributions to our unparalleled success,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. “We are proud to continue our tradition of being the world's largest operator of an all-Boeing fleet.”

Shares of Boeing were up 2.91% at $252 in premarket trading. Shares of Southwest were up 0.33% at $61.49.

