Boeing Plans Investment in Virgin Orbit's $3.2 Billion SPAC IPO

Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Boeing is investing in Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's satellite launch service.
Boeing  (BA) - Get Report has committed to investing in Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit as part of the satellite-launching startup's planned $3.2 billion SPAC listing later this year.

Boeing shares were up 1.42% in $215.69 premarket trading on Monday.

Virgin Orbit said Monday it will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange by merging with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, a special-purpose acquisition company run by former Goldman Sachs banker George Mattson.

The company, which was founded in 2017, is expected to trade under the ticket symbol "VORB."

Strategic and institutional investors include Boeing and AE Industrial Partners.

Upon closing, the transaction is expected to provide the combined company up to $483 million in cash proceeds, including up to $383 million of cash held in the trust account of NextGen and a $100 million fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE.

Virgin Orbit uses a customized 747 aircraft as a mobile launch site, a flying mission control, and a fully reusable first stage vehicle.

The company said its most recent successful launch was on June 30, delivering satellites for commercial and national security customers from the U.S. and abroad directly into their target orbits.

 In January, the company said it launched satellites for NASA.

"I’m very excited we are taking Virgin Orbit public, with the support of our partners at NextGen and our other wonderful investors," Branson said in a statement. "It’s another milestone for empowering all of those working today to build space technology that will positively change the world."

Virgin Orbit’s existing shareholder base is comprised of Virgin Group, Mubadala Investment Company , and management and employees.

Last month, Branson and a five-person flight crew completed a Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report test flight on its VSS Unity space plane with plans to launch space tourism trips next year.

