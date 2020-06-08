Boeing has been on fire, rising more than 40% alone last week. Can the stock keep up the momentum? Let's look at the charts.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares have been on fire and they aren’t cooling off much on Monday, up another 12.5%.

The move comes after shares rallied 11.5% on Friday and more than 40% last week. It’s been a powerful couple of sessions, as investors continue to bid up Boeing stock as America continues to reopen.

Other stocks - like American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and Carnival (CCL) - Get Report - are enjoying strong gains as travel and leisure industries see a powerful bounce in their stock prices.

Analysts are also helping give Boeing a boost on Monday, too.

Seaport Global initiated Boeing stock with a buy-equivalent rating and a $277 price target. Based on Friday’s close, that implies more than 35% upside, and more than 20% from current levels. Goldman Sachs analysts also bumped their price target to $238 a share from $209.

Can Boeing really climb that far? Let’s look at the charts.

Trading Boeing Stock

Daily chart of Boeing stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

The volume over the last couple of trading sessions has been impressive, with Boeing stock rocketing from roughly $150 to more than $230 per share.

A few weeks ago, Boeing stock broke out over downtrend resistance (blue line) after flirting with a breakdown below $120 support. Since then, the rally higher has been swift, with shares reclaiming the 50-day moving average and clearing stiff resistance near $188.

Friday’s rally took shares right up to the 50% retracement, which rejected the stock as shares closed just below the 100-week moving average. For many traders — particularly those that had been long the prior few days — this was a great profit-taking opportunity, especially ahead of the weekend.

With Monday’s move, Boeing stock is clearing the 50% retracement and 100-day moving average with ease. It now faces a new hurdle — and gives investors a roadmap in the process.

On the upside, see if Boeing can begin to fill into the March gap, between $237 and $253. Near the top of that range, at $249, is the 61.8% retracement. If Boeing can clear this range it puts Seaport Global’s $277 price target in play, along with the 200-day moving average.

On the downside, a move below the 50% retracement likely puts the 100-day moving average in play. Below that and the $188 mark is back on the table.